RE/MAX Innovations opens office in downtown Providence

PROVIDENCE – RE/MAX Innovations, an office that is part of RE/MAX Integra, has opened an office in the city’s College Hill neighborhood.

The new office will be led by Sam Alba, the president of the Providence chapter of the National Association of Hispanic Real Estate Professionals.

The brokerage will serve the Greater Providence community, according to a news release.

The office opened on Thursday at 289 North Main St. It will accommodate 18 real estate agents and support staff.

