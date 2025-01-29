Real Estate Veteran Ania Kent Joins Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Commonwealth Real Estate

Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Commonwealth Real Estate welcomes Ania Kent, a top-producing agent with over 15 years of experience and a global perspective. Her deep understanding of diverse markets ensures clients receive expert guidance in their home-buying or selling journey. Licensed in Rhode Island and Connecticut, Ania also extends her services internationally through her active role on the Global Council. A 2023 Agent of the Year and Highest Producing Solo Agent, she has been nominated for REALTOR® of the Year four years in a row. Featured on HGTV, in the Boston Globe, and The Providence Journal, Ania is known for blending innovation with personalized service. Whether navigating complex transactions or maximizing property value, she consistently delivers exceptional results.