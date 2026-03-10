Realtors, RIHousing offer more grants for first-time homebuyers

Thank you to everyone who applied. Winners will be announced mid-April

New panelists confirmed. Tickets Still Available!

Become a Providence Business News subscriber and get immediate access to all of our premier content and much more.

WARWICK – Building on last year’s success, The Rhode Island Association of Realtors and RIHousing on Tuesday announced a second round of grants available from a program that assists first-time homebuyers with a down payment and closing costs. Launched in 2025 with the Realtor Foundation: Rhode Island, the RI Realtors Homebuyers grant is offering a total

WARWICK

– Building on last year’s success, The Rhode Island Association of Realtors and RIHousing on Tuesday announced a second round of grants available from a program that assists first-time homebuyers with a down payment and closing costs.

Launched in 2025 with the Realtor Foundation: Rhode Island, t

he RI Realtors Homebuyers grant is offering a total of $50,000 through grants of $1,000 to help

qualifying families earning less than $92,080 to purchase their first home. Homebuyers who are also veterans or active military personnel are eligible for a $2,000 grant.

The grants, which will be administered through RIHousing, are offered on a first-come, first-served basis and are immediately forgivable. All applicants must

The grant can be paired with other RIHousing programs, including

the 15kDPA, Extra Assistance and FirstGenHomeRI programs.

“With $50,000 available, we look forward to providing down-payment assistance to Rhode Islanders making the leap into homeownership,”

said Carol Ventura, CEO and executive director at RIHousing.

The program assisted 49 first-time homebuyers last year.

“We’re proud to continue our commitment to expanding access to homeownership," said Philip Tedesco, executive director of Realtor Foundation: Rhode Island and CEO of the Rhode Island Association of Realtors. “Building on last year’s success, the grant helps to reduce the upfront financial barriers that are standing in the way of purchasing a home.”

obtain an RIHousing-funded first mortgage through a participating lender or the RIHousing Loan Center.