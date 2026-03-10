Realtors, RIHousing offer more grants for first-time homebuyers

By
-
RIHOUSING AND the Rhode Island Association of Realtors on Tuesday announced a second round of grans available from a program that assists first-time homebuyers with a down payment and closing costs. 

WARWICK – Building on last year’s success, The Rhode Island Association of Realtors and RIHousing on Tuesday announced a second round of grants available from a program that assists first-time homebuyers with a down payment and closing costs.  Launched in 2025 with the Realtor Foundation: Rhode Island, the RI Realtors Homebuyers grant is offering a total

Already a Subscriber? Log in

To Continue Reading This Article

Become a Providence Business News subscriber and get immediate access to all of our premier content and much more.

Learn More and Become a Subscriber
  • Critical RI business news and analysis updated daily.
  • 1 year of print (26 issues).
  • Unlimited access to all subscriber only content on our website, on any device.
  • Free email alerts.
  • Annual Book of Lists Print Edition.
  • All special issues produced during subscription term.

Click Here to purchase a paywall bypass link for this article

PBN Branded Content

Long-Term Energy Partnership Powers Success at Quonset Business Park

Quonset Business Park, located in North Kingstown, has long been a major driver of Rhode…

Learn More

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR