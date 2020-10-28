Rebecca Fletcher of Vision 3 Architects Promoted to Job Captain

Rebecca Fletcher of Vision 3 Architects has been promoted to Job Captain. Rebecca joined the firm in 2018 as an Architectural Designer and has been an integral part of the Education/Hospitality Studio. She has supported numerous projects including the most recent St. George’s Memorial Schoolhouse and Newport County YMCA. In addition to education/hospitality projects she’s worked on a wide variety of other project types for Johnson Controls, Narragansett Bay Commission, Groov-Pin Corporation and Narragansett Bay Insurance.

