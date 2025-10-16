Receiver seeks court approval for Apple Cinemas to be mall’s next movie theater operator

Secure your spot at the Rhode Island Fall Health Care Summit and be part of the conversation shaping the future of health care in our state.

PROVIDENCE – The court-appointed lawyer running Providence Place mall wants Apple Cinemas to be the shopping center’s next movie theater operator. W. Mark Russo, who was tapped as permanent receiver of the mall in November 2024, announced Thursday he filed a petition in R.I. Superior Court seeking approval to enter into a new lease agreement

PROVIDENCE – The court-appointed lawyer running Providence Place mall wants Apple Cinemas to be the shopping center's next movie theater operator.

W. Mark Russo, who was tapped as permanent receiver of the mall in November 2024, announced Thursday he filed a petition in R.I. Superior Court seeking approval to enter into a new lease agreement with theater chain Apple Cinemas.

If the proposed lease agreement secures court approval, Apple Cinemas expects to begin operating in Providence Place on Nov. 1.

“We’re pleased to have reached an agreement with Apple Cinemas – an experienced and growing regional operator – and we’re confident this will bring new energy and an enhanced movie-going experience to the mall.”

The petition comes after Russo sought the court’s approval to terminate

National Amusement’s lease for the space that is occupied by Providence Place Cinemas 16 before it expires on Jan. 31. Court documents show National Amusements did not plan to extend the lease.

The mall went into receivership last year after the former owner, Brookfield Properties and subsidiary GGP-Providence Place LLC, defaulted on more than $250 million in loans.

Russo said bringing in Apple Cinemas is part of a larger strategy to position the mall for success by “...taking advantage of opportunities that add appeal and value for visitors, other tenants, and the community.”

Because National Amusement’s lease for the theater was signed with Brookfield, Russo was required get court approval to end the agreement early. Russo is also asking the court to allow the mall to keep equipment and furniture used to operate the theater.

National Amusements has been running the Providence Place Cinemas 16 since late 2003, when it purchased the operation from Northeast Cinemas. In 2008, National Amusements announced it purchased the Feinstein IMAX Theatre located in the mall from IMAX Corp.

Providence Place Cinemas 16, which occupies just more than 128,000-square-feet, was the largest contributor to the mall’s rent in 2023 – accounting for 9.8% of Providence Place’s total base rent collections for the year ending September 2023, according to a report issued by Kroll Bond Rating Agency last year.

Katie Castellani is a PBN staff writer. You may contact her at Castellani@PBN.com

Apple Cinemas also runs a 12-screen standalone theater on the Warwick Mall property. The company has no relation to technology giant Apple Inc., which, in fact, filed a lawsuit against the theater chain in August, claiming trademark infringement.