Receiver seeks court approval for Apple Cinemas to be mall’s next movie theater operator

By
-
THE COURT-appointed lawyer running Providence Place mall wants Apple Cinemas to be the mall’s next movie theater operator./PBN PHOTO/MICHAEL SALERNO

PROVIDENCE – The court-appointed lawyer running Providence Place mall wants Apple Cinemas to be the shopping center’s next movie theater operator. W. Mark Russo, who was tapped as permanent receiver of the mall in November 2024, announced Thursday he filed a petition in R.I. Superior Court seeking approval to enter into a new lease agreement

