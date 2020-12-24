Reconstruction of North Bulkhead in Port of Galilee to continue into 2021

NARRAGANSETT – The state recently started a $5.2 million project to rehabilitate three commercial fishing piers in the Port of Galilee that are berths for the largest vessels, the offshore fleet.

The project will focus on the North Bulkhead, and specifically the heavy-duty piers known as AA, BB and CC. The vessels that tie up in this location produce the highest volume of landed seafood products. The work, which will involve demolition and replacement of the three piers, started in mid-October.

The project in later phases will include reconstruction of the ice dock, called Dock X, which is the location for Seafreeze Ltd., which provides ice to the fishing vessels to keep the seafood fresh.

The repair of Dock X is funded through a $280,000 emergency authorization by the R.I. Office of Management and Budget, according to a news release.

The $5.2 million, in total, is funded through Rhode Island capital spending and was authorized by the General Assembly. A $1.7 million federal grant has initiated the work.

Mary MacDonald is a staff writer for the PBN.