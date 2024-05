Become a Providence Business News subscriber and get immediate access to all of our premier content and much more.

PROVIDENCE – Gannett Co., parent of The Providence Journal and other local papers, posted an $84.8 million profit in the first quarter of 2024, up from $10.3 million one year prior, the company reported Thursday. Company revenue totaled $635.8 million for the quarter, a decline from $668.9 million one year prior. “Our first quarter results reflect

PROVIDENCE – Gannett Co., parent of The Providence Journal and other local papers, posted an $84.8 million profit in the first quarter of 2024, up from $10.3 million one year prior, the company reported Thursday.

Company revenue totaled $635.8 million for the quarter, a decline from $668.9 million one year prior.

"Our first quarter results reflect an excellent start to the year. Year-over-year revenue trends were a bright spot in the quarter, reflecting the most pronounced sequential improvement in nearly three years,” said Michael Reed, Gannett chairman and CEO. “This top line momentum gives us confidence in our belief that we'll exit 2024 with total revenues growing over the prior year.”

Total digital revenue, which accounts for 42.1% of the company’s total revenue, was $267.5 million for the quarter. That is an all-time high for Gannett and an increase of 8.1% year over year.

"We continued to execute on our expanded monetization strategy, and in the first quarter, each of our digital revenue streams grew over the prior year period,” Reed said. “Digital-only subscription revenues and average revenue per user reached new highs, with growth rates exceeding 20% compared to the prior year period. Digital advertising continued to grow year over year, and as expected, our digital marketing solutions business returned to growth versus the prior year period. Finally, our partnership revenue continues to scale, nearly doubling over the prior year period."

The company owns and operates several papers in Rhode Island and Massachusetts, including The Providence Journal, The Taunton Gazette, The Newport Daily News, The Cape Cod Times, The Herald News in Fall River, The Worcester Telegram and The Standard-Times in New Bedford. Gannett also owns publications in nearly every state in the nation, as well as operations in the United Kingdom.