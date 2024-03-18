Reed secures $263K for Genesis Center for health care workforce training programs

PROVIDENCE – The Genesis Center recently received a $263,000 federal earmark from U.S. Sen. Jack Reed, D-R.I., to boost training for certified nursing, medical and dental assistants, as well as pharmacy technicians and other entry-level health care professionals.

“The Genesis Center does outstanding work helping people on their path to becoming American citizens and preparing them to enter the workforce with skills that meet the needs of employers. Our nation faces a shortage of health care professionals and Rhode Island is grappling with similar challenges. This federal funding will help Genesis Center prepare more nurses, more assistants and techs to become key members of Rhode Island’s health care workforce,” said Reed, a senior member of the Appropriations Committee. “I was proud to secure this earmark to support Genesis Center in offering more classes and expanded opportunities for students to get hands-on experience and to learn from experienced health care professionals.”

The Genesis Center has seen a growing demand from Rhode Islanders who are looking to gain new skills and enter the workforce prepared to meet employer needs.

“We are so grateful to be receiving this funding that signals a recognition that community members who traditionally lacked access to career opportunities have the cultural and linguistic competencies, skills and motivation to add tremendous value to a critical segment of our workforce, specifically the care economy,” said Shannon Carroll, CEO and president of Genesis Center.

The funding will help the Genesis Center expand the capacity of its workforce development programs by getting new clinical equipment, upgrading technology and adapting programs to offer more opportunities. Also, the organization will be able to modify and improve classroom spaces more similar to clinical settings and offer hands-on learning spaces. The technology upgrades would include the purchase of a new server, Wi-Fi hot spots and laptops for both students and staff with more hybrid class formats.

Katie Castellani is a PBN staff writer. You may contact her at Castellani@PBN.com.