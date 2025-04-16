Reed seeks release of federal clean energy funding for Rhode Island

PROVIDENCE – Sen. Jack Reed, D-R.I., is urging the Trump administration to release around $80 million in previously awarded federal funds “to help Rhode Island accelerate its clean energy transition, lower prices, and drive economic growth,” according to a news release.

Calling energy subsidies for products such as heat pumps “a win-win that lowers energy costs, increases energy independence and supports good-paying jobs here in Rhode Island,” Reed said he fears that the state’s efforts are being stymied by “Trump’s partisan hold on clean energy funds.”

Tens of millions of dollars for clean energy and energy efficiency upgrades across Rhode Island were approved under the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law and the Inflation Reduction Act.

Reed, a member of the Senate Appropriations Committee, sent letters to U.S. Secretary of Transportation Sean Duffy asking for the release of nearly $36 million in electric vehicle charging infrastructure funding, and to U.S. Secretary of Energy Christopher Wright asking to “immediately” release close to $43 million in clean energy and energy efficiency funding.

“Rhode Islanders deserve affordable, reliable electricity,” Reed said. “America needs an energy policy that embraces technology and innovation and includes renewables like solar, wind, geothermal and emerging battery storage technologies.”

Christopher Allen is a PBN staff writer. You may contact him at Allen@PBN.com.