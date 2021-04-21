Reed visits G-Form after manufacturer recognized for SmartFlex technology

NORTH SMITHFIELD – U.S. Sen. Jack Reed, D-R.I., recently visited manufacturer G-Form LLC, which makes protective gear for athletes.

The company, which manufactures equipment to enhance athletic performance tailored for team sports such as baseball, soccer, hockey and basketball, is a member of the Warrior Protection and Readiness Coalition, which works to ensure quality, American-made equipment is provided to U.S. service members.

Reed, who recently became chairman of the Senate Armed Services Committee, which oversees the U.S. Department of Defense, visited to learn more about the innovative protective knee and elbow padding G-Form started making for the military. The manufacturer began developing the padding after pivoting due to market changes brought about by COVID-19.

G-Form has received recognition from the Marine Corps Systems Command for its patented SmartFlex technology. The waterproof, washable products reduce risk by hardening on impact while still allowing freedom of movement, allowing users to push their physical limits while staying safe, according to a news release.

“We were delighted to host Senator Reed at our North Smithfield manufacturing facility,” said Glen Giovanucci, CEO of G-Form. “Without question, our unique ability to serve as a leading technology-driven solutions provider on the athletic field can translate to the battlefield. We view warfighters as tactical athletes … we look forward to working closely with Senator Reed and the SASC on providing solutions that better prepare our warfighters for success.”

G-Form was a Providence Business News Manufacturing Award winner in March. The company has 70 employees.

Susan Shalhoub is a PBN contributing writer.