REGENT Craft is gliding along into a new era

PBN 2025 INNOVATIVE COMPANIES
Product Design/Engineering: REGENT Craft Inc.
WHEN IT COMES to combining aircraft efficiency and enjoying the water, REGENT Craft Inc. is making quite the splash.
The North Kingstown-based boat manufacturer is revolutionizing maritime transportation through its new Seaglider vessels. The high-powered boats enter a new category of high-speed, zero-emission watercraft that combines aircraft efficiency with boat convenience.
The Seaglider’s unique hybrid operation seamlessly integrates three distinct modes: floating, foiling and flying. Unlike traditional seaplanes, these vessels utilize hydrofoiling technology combined with wing-in-ground effect aerodynamics to achieve remarkable performance.
The company’s Viceroy model can reach speeds up to 160 knots – or 180 mph – while carrying 3,500 pounds of payload across 160 nautical miles in all-electric mode, extending to 1,400 nautical miles in hybrid configuration.
One advantage REGENT Craft has with its Seagliders is regulatory classification. The vessels are regulated as boats rather than aircraft, meaning they’re governed by maritime authorities such as the U.S. Coast Guard and operated by certified mariners. This classification enables the use of existing dock infrastructure, eliminating the need for specialized airports and dramatically reducing operational complexity.
“Once operational, [our] Seaglider vessels are expected to dramatically improve coastal mobility, offering passengers speed and comfort with the convenience of dock-to-dock travel at a fraction of the cost and carbon footprint of regional aircraft,” Director of Communications Kirsten Salyer said in the company’s application.
Even though commercial service is expected by 2027, Seagliders have already set the market ablaze. REGENT Craft has secured more than $10 billion in global commercial orders from airlines and ferry operators.
The company has also generated more than $100 million in investment.
“Our Seaglider vessels will not only create high-tech jobs and revitalize U.S. shipbuilding but also provide scalable solutions that advance both global transportation and maritime defense operations,” Salyer said.
(Editor’s note: This profile was written using an artificial intelligence program and supported by honoree nominations and applications. The material was reviewed, fact-checked and edited for style and accuracy by Providence Business News editorial staff.)