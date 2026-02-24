Region begins digging out from ‘Blizzard of ’26,’ more snow expected

PROVIDENCE – Rhode Island T.F. Green International Airport received a historic arrival Monday.
A record 37.9 inches of snow landed at the state's main airport Monday, according to the National Weather Service, the highest amount seen since the “Blizzard of ‘78.'" That two-day storm dropped 28.6 inches in Providence on Feb. 6-7, 1978.
Dubbed the "Blizzard of ‘26," Monday’s bomb cyclone storm brought blizzard conditions throughout the state, bringing sustained 75-mile-per-hour winds and as much as 3 feet of snow in many areas.
Providence and North Kingstown finished with 36 inches after the storm cleared out late Monday night. Warren received 35.5 inches, Narragansett had 33 inches and Attleborough, had 32 inches.
A State of Emergency and ban on all nonemergency vehicles remains in effect for Rhode Island Tuesday.
McKee said maintaining the travel ban he implemented on Feb. 22 will give state and local crews time to plow as conditions from the mammoth nor’easter hammering the region start to improve and the state accelerates its cleanup.
The administration previously said it could be a 72-hour response effort.
T.F Green Airport suspended operations Monday. It was unclear if operations would resume Tuesday. Representatives did not immediately respond to requests for comment.
The airport said Monday it may reopen once visibility, wind and surface conditions meet required operational thresholds, which could occur prior to any resumption of scheduled commercial service.
About 42,000 Rhode Island Energy customers lost power Monday. That number fell to 19,732 as of 9:30 Tuesday. Rhode Island Energy President Greg Cornett
said the storm's high winds hampered restoration efforts. He added additional teams from Pennsylvania expected to arrive Tuesday to join the 200 restoration crews already working across Rhode Island.
More than 350,000 customers in the Northeast were without electricity Tuesday morning, according to Poweroutage.com
, which tracks outages across the country. Outages reached over 600,000 during the peak of the storm Monday. Most are in Massachusetts.
Although temperatures will creep into the upper 30s Tuesday, rain and more snow are expected to arrive in the state by 2 p.m. This milder storm could bring another 2 inches of snow.
Then on Thursday another storm is on the horizon that could bring up to 3 inches of snow between 10 p.m. and 11 p.m.
(Material from The Associated Press was used in this report.)