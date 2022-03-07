Registered nurses at Roger Williams Medical Center vote to join union

PROVIDENCE – Registered nurses at Roger Williams Medical Center voted last week by a 2-1 margin to join the United Nurses and Allied Professionals, a union that represents health care workers in Rhode Island, Connecticut and Vermont.

The nurses voted on March 1 to join the more than 7,000 workers represented by UNAP.

An election for local leaders is expected within a few months.

Lynn Blais, a registered nurse and president of UNAP, suggested that the vote’s wide margin reflected unhappiness over how Prospect CharterCARE LLC, which owns Roger Williams Medical Center, is managing the center.

“This victory comes on the heels of hundreds of other CharterCARE employees who have voted to join the UNAP over the last few years,” Blais said. “With CharterCARE now up for sale, we will fight to ensure that no sale is approved without collective bargaining agreements in effect for all CharterCARE employees.”

As UNAP members, nurses at Roger Williams Medical Center will benefit from negotiations on working conditions, staffing ratios, wages and enhanced job security and benefits, Blais said.

“Nurses and other health professionals are facing historic challenges, with the pandemic taking a toll on the health care workforce and creating massive staffing shortages that have reverberated throughout the whole system,” she said.

Elizabeth Graham is a PBN contributing writer.