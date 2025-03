Thank you to everyone who enrolled. Winners will be announced late April.

Become a Providence Business News subscriber and get immediate access to all of our premier content and much more.

PROVIDENCE – The city’s annual program that provides free meals and educational programs for children and young adults will return this summer. Mayor Brett P. Smiley on Wednesday announced that the opening of registrations for the “Eat, Play, Learn PVD” program that offers no-cost summer meals, quality recreation opportunities, project-based learning opportunities and summer employment

PROVIDENCE – The city’s annual program that provides free meals and educational programs for children and young adults will return this summer.

Mayor Brett P. Smiley on Wednesday announced that the opening of registrations for the “

Eat, Play, Learn PVD

” program

that offers no-cost summer meals, quality recreation opportunities, project-based learning opportunities and summer employment will begin April 5.

Registration will be available both online and at the Summer Opportunities Fair at the Providence Career and Technical Academy that day from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

“Offering Providence children and youth a world-class education, inside and outside of the classroom continues to be my number one priority,” Smiley

said. “This programming ensures that our students have access to meaningful learning experiences outside of the traditional classroom and quality summer programs that are essential for their long-term success and well-being.”

The city will serve lunches at more than 33 neighborhood schools, parks, recreation centers, pools and waterparks. The service will begin June 23 at all park locations and will continue Monday through Saturday.

Locations and times will be listed online; however, Saturday meals will only be offered at Bucklin Park and cooling centers.

Also as part of the program, recreation centers will once again host all-day summer recreation camps starting at just $5/week. The city will be offering youths 1,400 slots to sports camps, 690 slots to day camps and 75 slots to specialty boating and biking camps. In addition to recreational programming, Residents are encouraged to explore Providence parks through PlayCorps, Fitness in the Parks and the city’s Park Finder. Families can sign up online for recreational camps on April 12 or attend the Summer Opportunities Fair for more information.

The city and Providence Public School District are collaborating to offer summer learning programs for students of all ages who will engage in active and project-based learning opportunities during the summer months.

Parents can find more information about these programs at the Summer Opportunities Fair that will be held on April 5, where program providers will be available for inquiries and registration, both in person and online.

Additionally, summer jobs will be available in the city of Providence Recreation and Parks Department, as well as with community partners through One Providence for Youth program. Applications for summer jobs within the City’s Recreation and Parks Department will open on April 5, coinciding with the Summer Opportunities Fair.

Families interested in registering for any programs are encouraged to attend pre-registration sessions on March 19 and 26 at 6 p.m. at Joslin Recreation Center, where they can learn more about available camps and other activities and create an account.

Additional updates and details will also be shared on the recreation department’s social media channels.