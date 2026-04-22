Registration opens for 9th annual Rhode Island Trans Health Conference

PROVIDENCE – Registration is now open for the ninth annual Rhode Island Trans Health Conference, a daylong educational and community-building event scheduled for Saturday, May 30, at Rhode Island College in Providence.

The volunteer-run, community-driven conference focuses on improving health care and well-being for transgender, nonbinary and gender-diverse people. The event brings together health care professionals, community members and advocates for a full day of learning, connection and discussion, organizers said.

The conference features two tracks: an interdisciplinary Provider Track offering continuing education credits and a free Community Track for transgender, nonbinary and gender-diverse people and their loved ones. Both tracks include a morning keynote address, multiple breakout sessions and an end-of-day town hall discussion.

The Provider Track includes six breakout sessions and offers up to 4.5 continuing education credits for physicians, physician assistants, nurse practitioners, nurses and licensed mental health care providers. Registration fees range from $75 to $250. Public health workers, community health workers, students, trainees and other allied care team members are also encouraged to attend.

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The Community Track includes nine breakout sessions and is free to attend for transgender, nonbinary and gender-diverse people and their loved ones, organizers said.

Coffee and light refreshments will be provided during morning registration, with a hot lunch and afternoon snacks included for all attendees.

Registration and full schedule information is available online. Organizers also said individuals and organizations can support the event by becoming sponsors of the 2026 conference.

Founded in 2015, the Rhode Island Trans Health Conference was created by health care professionals and transgender community members to address gaps in provider education and to offer an affirming space for community learning and connection.

Veer Mudambi is the special projects editor of the Providence Business News. He can be reached at Mudambi@PBN.com.