Regulators approve $60M power line upgrades for Revolution Wind farm

State energy regulators swiftly gave their stamp of approval to a nearly $60 million worth of upgrades to Rhode Island power lines.

The Rhode Island Energy Facility Siting Board’s unanimous vote on Wednesday allows transmission line owner Narragansett Electric Co., a subsidiary of Rhode Island Energy, to immediately begin replacing 9 miles of power lines and substations.

The project, which spans a section of the grid from the Port of Davisville in North Kingstown north through East Greenwich and west to Warwick, aims to update the state’s electric grid to bring in power from the Revolution Wind farm project.

Orsted A/S and Eversource Energy, co-developers of the 700-megawatt, 100-turbine project are footing the bill for the $58.6 million power line project. The offshore wind farm and the power line upgrades are both expected to be completed in 2025, pending approvals from other state and federal agencies.

The R.I. Coastal Resources Management Council is scheduled to meet on April 25 to render its own decision on how the offshore wind farm complies with state coastal regulations.

Nancy Lavin is a staff writer for the Rhode Island Current