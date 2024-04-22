Reid resigning as Providence College’s provost

Thank you to all the organizations who enrolled. Winners will be announced April 29th

PROVIDENCE – Providence College will be seeking a new senior vice president of academic affairs and provost. Officials at the Dominican Friars college confirmed Monday to Providence Business News that Sean F. Reid is resigning as provost after serving in that role since July 2020, although it is unclear as to why Reid is stepping

“Sean has been an astute adviser to me and has made my job easier by handling a variety of difficult issues with integrity, fairness and conviction,” Sicard said. “I value the important role Sean has played as a member of my leadership team, and I sincerely appreciate his relentless efforts to navigate difficult issues on a college campus.”