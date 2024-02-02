Relationships build sales

As an entrepreneur in the hospitality industry, it’s easy to spend an enormous amount of time and money creating hype for your brand on social media and marketing. At Keane’s, we’ve found those investments are only worthwhile once solid customer service and operational systems are in place that minimize mistakes, create consistency and ease of use for the client. Here are a few practical ways to build that foundation early on.View your competition as a resource. Pick up the phone and let people know you’re new to the industry. An established company will have made a lot of mistakes, and you may be surprised how willing they are to share advice, and even work they can’t take on.In the early years of entrepreneurship, it can be lonely. The sooner you understand you’re the only one who is obsessed with your business, the better. When it’s time to hire, especially early on, know your weaknesses and hire someone to cover them. Pay them as much as you can and give them space to grow the business and the freedom to make mistakes.I was raised in a village pub in Ireland and understood from a young age how each interaction is an opportunity to gain, or lose, a regular client. Once someone trusts you to provide a reliable service, they’ll respect your expertise, take suggestions and let you take the lead. In an industry such as catering, where each event has a myriad of unique logistics, having a client trust that your team will make the right choices gives everyone peace of mind. Feedback from clients is critical to growth. If a mistake is made, acknowledge and own it.