Remaking the Henderson Bridge is a ‘special’ opportunity

By
BELOW DECK: A barge is being used under the Henderson Bridge to assist workers removing some of the bridge decking as part of the $84.4 million overhaul of the 52-year-old span across the Seekonk River. / PBN PHOTO/MICHAEL SALERNO
For decades, the Henderson Bridge over the Seekonk River had seemed strangely overbuilt – an elevated six-lane expressway leading into and out of Providence’s tony East Side that allowed vehicles to fly past the East Providence waterfront on the way to nowhere fast. Now an $84.4 million, five-year project to narrow the 2,000-foot bridge and…

