Renovated East Side colonial sells for $3.5M

PROVIDENCE – A colonial on the East Side that recently underwent an expansion and renovation sold earlier this month for $3.5 million, according to Residential Properties Ltd., which represented the seller.

The sale of the 290 Blackstone Blvd. home, which has five bedrooms, four full bathrooms and one half-bathroom, marks the sixth-highest sale in Providence for 2025 as of early December, according to Residential Properties, citing records kept by the Rhode Island Statewide Multiple Listing Service.

The home, originally constructed in 1911, was recently the subject of a renovation and expansion project by the firm Hill & Harbor Design + Build, according to Residential Properties.

The two-story home, with a finished basement and a finished expansion attic, sits on an elevated lot.

- Advertisement -

The first floor is highlighted by a large front-to-back living room with hardwood floors, along with a family room with French doors that lead out to the landscaped backyard, according to Residential Properties.

The kitchen features a 10-foot island, and the dining room features decorative wood paneling.

The second floor contains a large office and a deck, in addition to the bedrooms.

The finished expanded attic space features two bedrooms, a remodeled bath and a versatile bonus space with high ceilings.

The home was most recently valued by Providence assessors in fiscal year 2025 as being worth $1.78 million, according to the city’s online property tax evaluation database. The 0.23 acres of land alone was valued at $838,500.

Residential Properties sales associate Derek Simpson represented the seller in this transaction. The buyer was represented by Michael Russo, of RI Real Estate Services.

According to the warranty deed, a public record of the sale, the home was sold by S&V Estate Properties LLC, a limited liability company based in East Greenwich, and it was purchased by David Martirano, of Providence.

Marc Larocque is a PBN contributing writer. Contact him at Larocque@PBN.com. You may also follow him on X at @Marc_La_Rock.