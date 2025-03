Thank you to everyone who enrolled. Winners will be announced late April.

PROVIDENCE – More than 200 Providence teachers received displacement notices this week, according to WPRI-TV CBS 12. In a memo obtained by WPRI, 209 teachers in the Providence Teachers Union have been notified that they will need to find another job in the state-run school district. A displacement is not a layoff, Providence Public School

A displacement is not a layoff, Providence Public School District officials told WPRI. Jobs are adjusted to align with changes in enrollment, programs and budgets, a school official said. Because of those changes, affected teachers can apply for open positions for which they are qualified in other schools. Teachers who do not acquire a new job at the end of the day on the last day of school will be assigned by human resources, according to the obtained letter.

Herman James, PPSD’s chief talent officer, said in a letter to the Providence School Board on March 24 that 384 teachers received displacement notices last year.

“As part of PPSD annual staffing process, the district conducts displacement procedures for teachers and teacher assistants in alignment with our contractual agreements,” James said. “This process occurs due to shifts in student enrollment, programmatic changes, budgetary considerations, and cases where educators do not meet licensure compliance requirements.”

James told WPRI that there are currently 260 available positions that displaced teachers can apply for.

Also, 95 teacher assistants received displacement notices, WPRI reported. Currently, the district has 104 available teacher-assistant positions. Those open jobs will be posted on April 7.

Last month, the district notified 17 non-tenured teachers that their contracts would not be renewed for the upcoming school year, according to the report.