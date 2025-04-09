Report: 4 men arrested outside Providence Place mall in shoplifting bust

Thank you to everyone who enrolled. Winners will be announced late April.

Become a Providence Business News subscriber and get immediate access to all of our premier content and much more.

PROVIDENCE – Four men believed to be connected to a South American organized retail theft group were arrested outside Providence Place mall, according to multiple news reports. Ozzie Arenas, 19, Keiner Perez Salas, 20, Beickel Omar Amestoy Arrelano, 21, and Howard Garcia Marquez, 22, were each charged with multiple felonies, including larceny, receiving stolen goods,

PROVIDENCE – Four men believed to be connected to a South American organized retail theft group were arrested outside Providence Place mall, according to multiple news reports.

Ozzie Arenas, 19, Keiner Perez Salas, 20, Beickel Omar Amestoy Arrelano, 21, and Howard Garcia Marquez, 22, were each charged with multiple felonies, including larceny, receiving stolen goods, conspiracy and shoplifting, WPRI-TV CBS 12 reported Tuesday.

All four are

Venezuelan nationals with theft-related criminal histories in several Northeastern states, WPRI reported.

On April 7, Cranston police told WPRI that they were informed that a group of suspects, believed to be connected to a series of thefts across multiple states, were heading north with the intent to shoplift in Rhode Island and Massachusetts in a Ford SUV that was involved in previous thefts.

The suspects were taken into custody on Francis Street after their vehicle triggered a Flock license plate reader in Providence around 3 p.m. The suspects had about $10,000 worth of merchandise in their SUV, including sunglasses and perfume, WPRI reported. Some of the items were determined to have been stolen from Victoria’s Secret inside Providence Place.

Cranston Police told WPRI that the group is believed to be part of a broader theft ring in several states, including New York, Massachusetts and Connecticut, with total losses estimated at more than $30,000.

The suspects did not enter a plea during their appearance in court on Tuesday. All were assigned public defenders and given a surety bail of $10,000, with conditions that include no trespassing at the mall and a waiver of extradition, WPRI reported. Amestoy Arrelano is being held without bond due to his status as a fugitive of justice for larceny in New York. Cranston police also told WPRI that he is currently wanted by U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement for failing to appear for removal proceedings.

The suspects are due to appear in court on July 7.

Cranston police had been investigating thefts between Feb. 17 and March 23 at stores in Garden City Center, which resulted in losses totaling $7,000, the police told WPRI.