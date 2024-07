Become a Providence Business News subscriber and get immediate access to all of our premier content and much more.

PROVIDENCE - At least 500 residents’ data may have been affected during a security breach with Ticketmaster this past spring, WPRI-TV CBS 12 reported Wednesday.

The security breach occurred between April 2 and May 18 and hackers were able to access a cloud database that contained customer’s information, according to a letter Ticketmaster sent to customers earlier this month.

The letter was obtained by WPRI.

The company said customers’ names, basic contact information and payment methods, including credit and debit cards, may have been compromised.

“We have not seen any additional unauthorized activity in the cloud database since we began our investigation,” the letter said.

Ticketmaster is offering customers free credit monitoring service for a year.

Ticketmaster did not immediately respond to WPRI’s request for comment.