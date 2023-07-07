Report: Aramark to lay off 211 after losing Providence Public Schools contract

PROVIDENCE – Maintenance contractor Aramark has notified the state it plans to lay off 211 workers after losing its contract with Providence Public Schools, WPRI-TV CBS 12 reported Friday.

The company, which is fighting with the state-controlled district after losing a $72 million deal to run school maintenance across the city, plans to let go of all the workers effective July 31, according to its notice to the state under Rhode Island’s Worker Adjustment And Retraining Notification requirements.

Earlier this year, The R.I. Department of Education and the Providence Public School District awarded the contract to competitor ABM Industries as of Aug. 1.

Aramark had previously held the contract for 18 years.

PPSD spokesperson Jay Wegimont told WPRI the new company plans to offer Aramark “custodial employees and trade staff positions with ABM, pending standard employment checks.”



“ABM has already held informational sessions with staff members regarding the transition and has engaged with the local union representing those employees,” Wegimont said in a statement to WPRI.

ABM did not immediately respond to WPRI’s request for comment.

WPRI also reported that the Aug. 1 start date of the ABM’s contract has raised questions about how the transition will affect maintenance of the buildings so close to the beginning of next school year.



“Changing vendors is disruptive, anytime,” Providence Mayor Brett P. Smiley said last month. “It’s particularly disruptive if there’s been a long-term vendor, so my primary concern is to make sure that schools are ready to open in September, and they open smoothly.”



Wegimont added the new contract is “raising expectations for the cleaning and maintenance of our school buildings to enhance the learning and working environment for our students, teachers and staff members. PPSD has been working with both vendors and are confident that our schools will be ready for school opening,” he added.

Tensions between state education officials and Aramark have been simmering for years, with the two sides pointing fingers at one another over the abysmal condition of Providence public school buildings. Many of the facilities are deteriorating, which was outlined in a 2019 report by the Johns Hopkins University Institute for Education Policy.