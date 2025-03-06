Reports: Armed suspect at CCRI Lincoln campus taken into custody

Thank you to everyone who enrolled. Winners will be announced late April.

LINCOLN – A lockdown at the Community College of Rhode Island campus here was lifted on Thursday following a police search after a suspect with a handgun was arrested, WPRI-TV CBS 12 reported.

Students and staff on campus were ordered to shelter in place at about 12:45 p.m. while police conducted a sweep of the area. WJAR-TV NBC 10 reported that students and staff were asked to close all windows and doors.

A lockdown notice was also briefly issued at CCRI's Warwick campus, where some staff were told to evacuate buildings while police responded.

The lockdown was lifted at 1:30 p.m. No injuries were reported.Junior Sage, 48, of Woonsocket was arrested without incident when he arrived at the Lincoln campus, WPRI reported. Lincoln Police Chief Dennis Fleming told WPRI the town received a 911 call around 12:30 p.m. that a man aboard a RIPTA bus threatened another passenger with a knife. The officers met Sage when he exited the bus at CCRI. A search found an airsoft pistol and two small pocketknives in Sage’s possession. Sage, who was on probation at the time of the arrest, was scheduled to appear in court Thursday.(UPDATES throughout with details on suspect; MINOR edits throughout.)