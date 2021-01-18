Report: Average nurse salary in R.I. 43.8% higher than average salary of all occupations in state

PROVIDENCE – The average wage of a nurse in Rhode Island was 43.8% higher than the average salary of all occupations in the state, according to a new report from Business.org.

The average nurse salary in the Ocean State was $82,310, compared with the average salary of all occupations in the state at $57,220.

In the United States, nurses make an average salary of $77,460, 45% more than the average salary for all occupations.

Rhode Island had the 19th-highest percentage difference of all states between a nurse’s salary and the average salary of all occupations. Hawaii had the largest gap, with nurses earning 89.4% more than the state’s average salary.

- Advertisement -

Other New England average nurse salaries:

Massachusetts: $93,160, compared with an average of $65,680.

Connecticut: $83,440, compared with an average of $62,350.

New Hampshire: $73,880, compared with the state average of $53,950.

Vermont: $70,240, compared with an average of $51,120.

Maine: $69,760, compared with the state average of $48,470.

The report used salary data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics. The full report may be found here.