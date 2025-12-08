Report: Chronic disease, housing costs, food insecurity take heavy toll in southeastern Mass.

FALL RIVER – High rates of chronic disease, housing cost burden and food insecurity are top concerns impacting health incomes in southeastern Massachusetts, local health organizations say, noting disproportionate impacts on historically marginalized and underserved communities.

The South Coast Community Health Alliance, a coalition of nine regional health organizations, detailed these concerns in its recently released 2025 Community Health Needs Assessment analysis.

The report found that serious chronic diseases are diagnosed at disproportionately high rates compared with the rest of Massachusetts. For instance, a 6.6% prevalence of coronary heart disease in Bristol County compared with a 3.38% rate for the entire state; and a 7.2% occurrence of chronic obstructive pulmonary disease in Bristol County compared with 5.1% statewide.

The housing cost burden, which is defined as spending more than 30% of household income on housing, in the South Coast region also outweighed statewide figures. In New Bedford, 43.64% of residents experienced this hardship and 41.08% of residents in Fall River, compared with the statewide rate of 34.38%.

Meanwhile, Bristol County’s food insecurity rate is 11.4%, which is higher than the statewide rate of 10.2%. For non-Hispanic Black and Hispanic or Latino residents, this rate more than doubles to 26%, compared with 12.8% for the overall county population.

Alison LeBert, community health and wellness manager at Southcoast Health, one of the nine members of the alliance, said the collaborative nature of this year’s report provides “the most robust analysis of our region’s health to date” and “has also brought more perspectives to the development of actionable programs to improve quality of life for individuals and families across the South Coast.”

The report used several data collection methods, including feedback from organizational partners and direct service providers, interviews with community members and health experts, focus groups and a survey available in multiple languages.

The alliance formed in 2024. In addition to Southcoast Health, it includes the Fall River Health Department, New Bedford Health Department, New Bedford Community Health, Child & Family Services, Citizens for Citizens Inc., People Acting in Community Endeavors, HealthFirst Family Care Center Inc., Stanley Street Treatment and Resources, and Saint Anne’s Hospital.

