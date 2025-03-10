CVS plans to open at least 12 pharmacy-only stores in U.S.

Updated at 11:30 a.m. on March 10

By
-
CVS HEALTH CORP. is looking to open at least 12 pharmacy-only stores. / AP FILE PHOTO/JAIMIE DING
CVS HEALTH CORP. is looking to open at least 12 pharmacy-only stores. / AP FILE PHOTO/JAIMIE DING

PROVIDENCE – CVS Health Corp. is looking to shrink the size of some of its new stores. The pharmacy chain plans to open 12 or more locations nationwide over the next year that will be less than half the size of their current retail sites, CVS spokesperson Amy Thibault said Monday. The locations of the

Already a Subscriber? Log in

To Continue Reading This Article

Become a Providence Business News subscriber and get immediate access to all of our premier content and much more.

Learn More and Become a Subscriber
  • Critical RI business news and analysis updated daily.
  • 1 year of print (26 issues).
  • Unlimited access to all subscriber only content on our website, on any device.
  • Free email alerts.
  • Annual Book of Lists Print Edition.
  • All special issues produced during subscription term.

Click Here to purchase a paywall bypass link for this article

PBN Branded Content

Building a Stronger Heart: Inside South County Health’s Cardiopulmonary Rehab Program

A Heart-Healthy Start to the Year February is American Heart Month—a time to raise awareness…

Learn More

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

No posts to display