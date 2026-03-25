Report: CVS reaches insulin pricing settlement with the FTC

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CVS HEALTH Corp. has reached a proposed settlement with the Federal Trade Commission on insulin pricing.

WOONSOCKET – CVS Health Corp. has reached a tentative settlement with the Federal Trade Commission on insulin pricing, Reuters has reported.  The settlement resolves accusations that CVS pharmacy benefit manager, Caremark, engaged in anticompetitive high-rebate practices that artificially inflated insulin prices.   The final terms of the settlement are still pending; however, it’s modeled on a

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