Report: CVS reaches insulin pricing settlement with the FTC

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WOONSOCKET – CVS Health Corp. has reached a tentative settlement with the Federal Trade Commission on insulin pricing, Reuters has reported. The settlement resolves accusations that CVS pharmacy benefit manager, Caremark, engaged in anticompetitive high-rebate practices that artificially inflated insulin prices. The final terms of the settlement are still pending; however, it’s modeled on a

WOONSOCKET

– CVS Health Corp. has reached a tentative settlement with the Federal Trade Commission on insulin pricing, Reuters has reported.

The settlement resolves accusations that CVS pharmacy benefit manager, Caremark, engaged in anticompetitive high-rebate practices that artificially inflated insulin prices.

The final terms of the settlement are still pending; however, it's modeled on a deal the FTC reached with pharmacy benefit manager Express Scripts, which is owned by Cigna, according to the report

Per the deal reached with the FTC, Cigna is required to curb rebate pricing, a scheme in which a pharmacy benefit manager receives a discount from the drugmaker after the certain drug is dispensed. Regulators said this practice leads to higher list prices, which create larger discounts.

Cigna also agreed to adopt more transparency and shift to a fee-based compensation structure or face further action or penalties, according to the report.

The tentative agreement with CVS is subject to review and approval by the FTC chairman, CVS spokesperson David Whitrap said, adding that the company expects the settlement process to conclude in the coming weeks. Final terms are still pending.

"CVS Caremark has long focused on lowering prescription drug costs, improving access and enhancing price transparency through options such as point-of-sale rebate models, flat-dollar copays, copay caps, $0 preventive drug lists, and our TrueCost pricing model," Whitrap said in a statement. "Each of these options is designed to help reduce out-of-pocket costs and bring greater clarity at the drug level. In addition, Aetna has been providing fully insured commercial clients with point-of-sale rebates since 2019."