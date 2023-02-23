Report: FBI searching Providence catalytic converter recycling company

PROVIDENCE – The FBI executed a court-approved search Thursday at a city business that specializes in catalytic converter recycling, WPRI-TV CBS 12 reported.

Kristen Setera, a spokesperson for the FBI’s Boston office, confirmed that agents were on the property and searching Accurate Converter Recyling LLC at 199 Branch Ave., according to the news reports.

A WPRI news crew said it observed an FBI agent operating a forklift hauling a cardboard box full of metal objects with Providence police on the scene Thursday.

Accurate Converter CEO Brian Tetreault told WPRI he didn’t know why the FBI was investigating the company and declined further comment.

WPRI previously reported Accurate Converter was warned by the police after it was discovered that a catalytic converter purchased by Accurate Converter had been stolen from a Warwick business.

Police accused the business of violating a city ordinance that requires buyers to obtain proof of ownership and other documents when buying catalytic converters.

Tetrault at the time told WPRI he was unaware of the city ordinance.