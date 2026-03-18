Report: Foxborough board approves license for World Cup games at Gillette Stadium

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THE FOXBOROUGH Select Board approved the entertainment license Tuesday for the FIFA World Cup matches to be held at Gillette Stadium this summer. / PBN FILE PHOTO

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. – The drama over who will pay for the estimated $7.8 million in security costs when Gillette Stadium hosts seven matches of the upcoming FIFA World Cup tournament this summer is officially over.  The town Select Board on Tuesday unanimously approved the entertainment license for the venue, clearing the way for the matches

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