Report: Healey signs legislation creating new types of Mass. cannabis licenses

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MASSACHUSETTS GOV. Maura T. Healy has signed new cannabis legislation that creates new types of licenses, WPRI-TV CBS 12 reports. / PBN FILE PHOTO/MICHAEL SALERNO
MASSACHUSETTS GOV. Maura T. Healy has signed new cannabis legislation that creates new types of licenses, WPRI-TV CBS 12 reports. / PBN FILE PHOTO/MICHAEL SALERNO

PROVIDENCE – Mass. Gov. Maura T. Healy has signed new cannabis legislation authorizing new license categories in the Bay State that includes on-site consumption, event-based use and research licenses, WPRI-TV CBS 12 reported. “The cannabis industry is an important part of Massachusetts economy – supporting jobs and local businesses and generating revenue for cities and towns,” Healey said

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