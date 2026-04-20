Report: Healey signs legislation creating new types of Mass. cannabis licenses

PROVIDENCE – Mass. Gov. Maura T. Healy has signed new cannabis legislation authorizing new license categories in the Bay State that includes on-site consumption, event-based use and research licenses, WPRI-TV CBS 12 reported. “The cannabis industry is an important part of Massachusetts economy – supporting jobs and local businesses and generating revenue for cities and towns,” Healey said Sunday after signing the law. “It’s important that we are doing everything we can to make sure this industry is set up for success and that we remain competitive in this fast-growing market.” The new legislation also restructures the Massachusetts Cannabis Control Commission increases the legal possession limit for adults, and doubles the number of retail licenses an owner can possess from three to six, according to the report. The Cannabis Control Commission will increase from three to five members and will continue to operate as an independent agency. Certain restrictions on medical cannabis operators are also eased with the new legislation. This includes lifting the requirement that businesses only grow and process the products they sell, according to WPRI. The state has authorized the purchase and social consumption of cannabis on-site since January.