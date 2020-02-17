Report highlights value of R.I. forests, proposes more conservation

PROVIDENCE – Rhode Island’s forests support 500 firms and 4,800 jobs in the forestry and woods-products sectors and generated an economic impact of $715 million in 2016, according to a new study the R.I. Department of Environmental Management released on Monday.

The study was paid for with a grant from the U.S. Forest Service. It was conducted by the Rhode Island Tree Council and the Rhode Island Forest Conservation Advisory Committee.

The report, called “The Value of Rhode Island Forests,” also found that the Ocean State’s forests remove over 13,800 tons of hazardous air pollutants per year, resulting in $30 million in annual pollution removal benefits.

The forests were also found to have removed 500,000 metric tons of carbon per year, with a capacity of storing 26.7 million tons.

In addition to estimated benefits from forests, the report made a number of recommendations to encourage forest conservation. These recommendations included developing and implementing a forest conservation act; devoting more public resources to forest conservation, such as supporting a state bond or creating dedicated funding sources from the state budget; leveraging private investment to support conservation and reviving the Farm, Forest and Open Space Land Valuation Committee, among other recommendations.

“This report will be essential in guiding DEM as we work with stakeholders to update Rhode Island’s Forest Action Plan and develop and implement new policies to conserve our state’s vital forestland,” said DEM Director Janet Coit. “Conserving our state’s forests and the multitude of benefits that they provide, from clean water and air to wildlife habitat and recreation, is part of DEM’s core mission. While Rhode Island is known as the Ocean State, our forested areas are also integral to our identity and quality of life.”

The full report may be read online.