Thank you to everyone who enrolled. Winners will be announced late April.

Thank you to everyone who applied. Winners will be announced on March 31st.

Get your tickets today. We have a great line up of panelists and inspiring heroes to recognize!

Become a Providence Business News subscriber and get immediate access to all of our premier content and much more.

PROVIDENCE – Rep. Seth Magaziner says he won’t be moving to the 2nd Congressional District he represents after all. The Democratic congressman told WPRI-TV CBS 12 during a taping of “Newsmakers” he no longer plans to move from the East Side of Providence, in the 1st Congressional District, to Cranston. “Frankly, our family’s circumstances have

PROVIDENCE – Rep. Seth Magaziner says he won't be moving to the 2

nd

Congressional District he represents after all.

The Democratic congressman told WPRI-TV CBS 12 during a taping of “Newsmakers” he no longer plans to move from the East Side of Providence, in the 1st Congressional District, to Cranston.

“Frankly, our family’s circumstances have changed,” Magaziner said during

a taping of WPRI 12’s Newsmakers

. “My wife got a new job that requires her to commute to Cambridge, about a two-hour commute. We had a new baby, and ... the house in Cranston ended up needing a lot more work than we expected.”

The announcement walked back Magaziner’s previous comment he made after getting elected in 2022, where he promised to move to the district he represents. Although the

2

nd

Congressional District cuts through Providence, it does not include where Magaziner currently resides.

It’s not a requirement that members of Congress live in the district they represent. However, Magaziner pledged moving to Cranston

when campaigning for the seat vacated by Jim Langevin in 2022.

In October, he doubled-down on his campaign promise after WPRI revealed he was still living in Providence.

"

We bought a house in Cranston that we intend to move into once we’ve renovated it,” Magaziner told WPRI last fall.

However, on Friday he told WPRI, "We’ve decided that at this point, it makes sense for us to stay in our house in Providence,” he said.

“That’s the right thing for our family,” he said. “But I do want to emphasize ... [that] living 1 mile from the district line has in no way impeded my ability to do my job and deliver for my constituents. I brought back millions of dollars of federal funding for every community in my district.”

R.I. GOP Chairman Joe Powers described it as a “not-so-unbelievable turn of events” to WPRI.

“No one is shocked, of course,” Powers said in a statement. “After all, this is the same song and dance we’ve seen time and again from R.I. Democrats – say one thing to get elected, then quietly do the exact opposite. It’s not leadership, it’s lip service. Rhode Islanders have grown sadly accustomed to this political bait-and-switch routine.”