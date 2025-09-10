Report: Market Basket board fires CEO after mediation efforts fail

Updated at 12:22 p.m.

By
-
MARKET BASKET’S board of directors unanimously voted to remove Arthur T. Demoulas Tuesday after an unsuccessful mediation last week in Delaware with longtime leader. 

PROVIDENCE – Arthur T. Demoulas is out as Market Basket’s CEO and president.  The supermarket company’s board of directors unanimously voted Tuesday to remove Demoulas after an unsuccessful mediation last week in Delaware with the longtime leader, WCVB-TV ABC 5 reported Wednesday. “We assure our valued associates and customers that, as we have demonstrated over

Already a Subscriber? Log in

To Continue Reading This Article

Become a Providence Business News subscriber and get immediate access to all of our premier content and much more.

Learn More and Become a Subscriber
  • Critical RI business news and analysis updated daily.
  • 1 year of print (26 issues).
  • Unlimited access to all subscriber only content on our website, on any device.
  • Free email alerts.
  • Annual Book of Lists Print Edition.
  • All special issues produced during subscription term.

Click Here to purchase a paywall bypass link for this article

PBN Branded Content

September Is Prostate Cancer Awareness Month: An Expert Conversation on Breaking the Stigma and Saving Lives

As September ushers in Prostate Cancer Awareness Month, Urologists John Heffernan, MD, and Katelyn Johnson,…

Learn More

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR