Report: Newport County top in U.S. for second-home purchases

By
-
Newport County second-home purchases jumped 64% this year, the largest increase in the country, according to Pacaso Inc./ COURTESY LILA DELMAN REAL ESTATE
NEWPORT – A new report by San-Fransisco-based Picaso Inc. found that Newport County had the largest year-over-year increase in second-home purchases of any county in the country. Released Dec. 4, the analysis revealed the top 10 counties that saw the biggest annual increases in both second-home transactions and year-over-year appreciation for homes priced above $1…


You must be a paid subscriber to read this content.

To keep reading and receive unlimited access subscribe today for only $1.


Subscribe Now Already a Subscriber? Login now

Purchase NowWant to share this story? Click Here to purchase a link that allows anyone to read it on any device whether or not they are a subscriber.

- Advertisement -

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

No posts to display