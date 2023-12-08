Report: Newport County top in U.S. for second-home purchases

Want to share this story? Click Here to purchase a link that allows anyone to read it on any device whether or not they are a subscriber. - Advertisement -

NEWPORT – A new report by San-Fransisco-based Picaso Inc. found that Newport County had the largest year-over-year increase in second-home purchases of any county in the country. Released Dec. 4, the analysis revealed the top 10 counties that saw the biggest annual increases in both second-home transactions and year-over-year appreciation for homes priced above $1…