Report: Nexstar’s layoffs include some WPRI-TV employees

EAST PROVIDENCE – Multiple employees at WPRI-TV CBS 12 have reportedly been laid off as part of Nexstar Media Group Inc.’s 2% companywide workforce reduction plan.
According to The Boston Globe, the layoffs include at least one news reporter, some sales staff and several part-time employees. The producer of the “Dan Yorke State of Mind” show – hosted by the WPRO Radio 630 AM/99.7 FM afternoon on-air personality – was also reportedly laid off from the television station and the show is on hiatus.
WPRI General Manager Patrick Wholey on Monday declined comment to Providence Business News on confirming the layoffs and their impact on station operations, instead referring a PBN reporter to Nexstar spokesperson Gary Weitman. Weitman also declined comment on specifics of the WPRI layoffs reported by the Globe – which launched on Nov. 7 a partnership with WPRI on local news coverage – saying Nexstar does not comment on “staffing or personnel decisions.”
In a statement, Weitman said Nexstar’s broadcasting and sales divisions are streamlining their organizations to “reduce our operating expenses and accelerate collaboration across the company.” He also said while the changes are “difficult to make,” the workforce reduction will allow Nexstar, the Texas-based publicly traded company, to focus on areas of growth for its viewers, partners and customers.
“We are committed to managing through this period of unprecedented change in the media industry so that Nexstar continues to thrive for years to come,” Weitman said.
WNAC-TV Fox 64 and MyRITV are sister stations of WPRI.
The companywide workforce reductions also come after Nexstar reported on Nov. 7 that it had its best financial third quarter in the company’s history. According to public documents disclosed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, Nexstar’s third-quarter net revenue was $1.37 billion, a 20.7% year-to-year increase, dues to what company Chairman and CEO Perry A. Sook says is growth from distribution and advertising revenue.
About 53% of the company’s third-quarter revenue - $719 million – was from distribution revenue, Sook said, and the $322 million in advertising revenue was up 22.2% year of year.
James Bessette is the PBN special projects editor, and also covers the nonprofit and education sectors. You may reach him at Bessette@PBN.com. You may also follow him on X at @James_Bessette.