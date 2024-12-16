Report: Nexstar’s layoffs include some WPRI-TV employees

WPRI-TV CBS 12 has reportedly laid off multiple employees as part of parent company Nexstar Media Group Inc.'s 2% companywide workforce reduction plan.
EAST PROVIDENCE – Multiple employees at WPRI-TV CBS 12 have reportedly been laid off as part of Nexstar Media Group Inc.’s 2% companywide workforce reduction plan. According to The Boston Globe, the layoffs include at least one news reporter, some sales staff and several part-time employees. The producer of the “Dan Yorke State of Mind”

