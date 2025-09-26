Secure your spot at the Rhode Island Fall Health Care Summit and be part of the conversation shaping the future of health care in our state.

Stay Ahead of the Threat Curve! Secure your place at the PBN Cybersecurity, AI & Tech Summit

Become a Providence Business News subscriber and get immediate access to all of our premier content and much more.

PROVIDENCE – The R.I. Energy Efficiency Council declined to endorse Rhode Island Energy’s 2026 energy efficiency plan, citing concerns raised by lawmakers over rising costs and limited public input, WPRI-TV CBS 12 reported Thursday. The utility company had proposed cuts to its marketing and administrative budgets. However, the inclusion of cuts to energy efficiency programs drew

PROVIDENCE

– The R.I. Energy Efficiency Council declined to endorse Rhode Island Energy's 2026 energy efficiency plan, citing concerns raised by lawmakers over rising costs and limited public input, WPRI-TV CBS 12 reported Thursday.

“With affordability top of mind, we have proposed targeted adjustments to under-utilized programs, directing a portion of those funds into programs with higher usage and savings on customer bills,” Rhode Island Energy spokesperson Michael Jude Dalo said. “We made a conscious effort to minimize the impact on our Income Eligible programs, focusing more on Commercial & Industrial, and Market-Rate Residential programs where possible. We also focused on reducing program administrative costs, rather than relying on customer incentives.

Dalo said that the endorsement from the council is not a requirement and added the utility will present the same plan to the Public Utilities Commission on Oct 1.