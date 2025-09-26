PROVIDENCE – The R.I. Energy Efficiency Council declined to endorse Rhode Island Energy's 2026 energy efficiency plan, citing concerns raised by lawmakers over rising costs and limited public input, WPRI-TV CBS 12 reported Thursday.
The utility company had proposed cuts to its marketing and administrative budgets. However, the inclusion of cuts to energy efficiency programs drew pushback from dozens of state lawmakers Thursday, including House Speaker K. Joseph Shekarchi, who voiced concerns about scaling back initiatives aimed at reducing energy use.
“We shouldn’t sacrifice our long-term goals, which is to ultimately bring all of our utility costs down to a more affordable level,” Shekarchi told WPRI. “And I don’t think we should do that for the sake of any one year.”
During Thursday’s meeting, Rhode island Energy officials said the proposed efficiency cuts were a response to customer feedback collected over the past year, reflecting concerns about rising energy costs and program accessibility, according to the report.
The utility company said the proposed cuts target underutilized programs that have seen limited customer participation.
“With affordability top of mind, we have proposed targeted adjustments to under-utilized programs, directing a portion of those funds into programs with higher usage and savings on customer bills,” Rhode Island Energy spokesperson Michael Jude Dalo said. “We made a conscious effort to minimize the impact on our Income Eligible programs, focusing more on Commercial & Industrial, and Market-Rate Residential programs where possible. We also focused on reducing program administrative costs, rather than relying on customer incentives.
Dalo said that the endorsement from the council is not a requirement and added the utility will present the same plan to the Public Utilities Commission on Oct 1.
The EEC is scheduled to meet again in October.
(UPDATE: Comment from Rhode Island Energy in 6th and 7th paragraphs.)
Matthew McNulty is a PBN staff writer. He can be reached at McNulty@PBN.com or on X at @MattMcNultyNYC.