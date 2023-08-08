Report: Providence City Hall evacuated as police respond to reports of man with rifle

PROVIDENCE – A heavy police presence formed downtown Tuesday afternoon in response to unconfirmed reports of a man armed with a rifle, WPRI-TV CBS 12 reported.

Multiple buildings, including City Hall, were evacuated as armed officers were seen near the Biltmore Garage, WPRI-TV reported.

“At 3 p.m. we were alerted to a threat specific to Providence City Hall and evacuated the building until the threat was cleared. Currently, all staff and visitors have been evacuated from the building and the report is under investigation by the Providence Police Department,” a spokesperson for Mayor Brett P. Smiley’s office told WPRI-TV.

Three Providence police vehicles could be seen parked in front of the Trinity Brewhouse restaurant at the intersection of Empire and Fountain streets, blocking the entrance to Fountain Street, at approximately 3:30 p.m.

Providence Police Maj. David Lapatin told WPRI-TV that the department received a call that someone was going to shoot from the Biltmore Garage, but there were no additional reports or contact with the caller. No threat had been found as of 3:45 p.m., but Lapatin said police were still searching the area.

A spokesperson for the R.I. Public Transit Authority told WPRI-TV that bus service to Kennedy Plaza has been suspended until further notice.