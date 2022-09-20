Report: Providence metro median rents drop 0.7% in August Y/Y

PROVIDENCE – The median rent in the Providence-New Bedford-Fall River metropolitan area decreased slightly by 0.7% in August year over year, according to data provided by an apartment listing service called Dwellsy.

The Los Altos, Calif.-based company released a report Sept. 15 documenting the fluctuations in rent in major cities across the U.S. this year. Data showed median monthly costs in Providence falling only $11 to $1,489 in August from $1,500 in August 2021.

The decrease in Providence median rent bucked the national trend. Median monthly rent for apartments and single-family rental homes in the U.S. soared 27.9% year over year, with rents reaching $2,110 in August 2022, compared with $1,650 in August 2021, according to the report.

However, from July to August in 2022, median rent only rose $10, or 0.5%, to $2,110 due to inflation.

Monthly rent for single-family homes across the country increased more dramatically year over year. The cost to rent a single-family home in the U.S. jumped 36.2%, from $1,725 in August 2021 to $2,350 in August 2022, according to the report.

In contrast, apartment rents rose by 4.7% nationally year over year, from $1,600 in August 2021 to $1,675 in August 2022.

Among the largest cities in the U.S., data showed New York was the most expensive for rentals in August 2022, with a median rent of $3,021 per month, an 19.7% increase year over year. Boston and San Jose, Calif., tied for second at $3,000 per month. San Jose saw a 15.5% increase year over year, while Boston jumped 9.7% year over year.

Dwellsy said it generated the report with data collected from hundreds of thousands of rentals listed on its website each month.