Report: Providence residents feel state intervention of schools going in ‘wrong direction’
Updated at 1:54 p.m.
RIDE spokesperson Victor Morente in an email Wednesday to Providence Business News said most respondents “actually support” the state still overseeing PPSD over a rushed process. The report states 45% either said they wanted the school returned to city control via a phased approach or “once all the schools have improved.”
Morente also called it “notable” the report made no mention of the COVID-19 pandemic’s impacts on the district and how learning was “upended globally.” He also said it is “not surprising” that funding was the respondents’ top concern considering local funding was historically not addressed by the bity until R.I. Superior Court Judge Jeffrey Lanphear ruled back in November that the city violated the Crowley Act. The act requires for municipal funding for school districts under state intervention must be increased by the same percentage as the increase in statewide school aid.
The city has since reached a settlement to owe the district an additional $26.5 million over the next three fiscal years.
Providence School Superintendent Javier Montañez in a letter expressed concern the report “relies mainly on anecdotal feedback” and “disregards key student data. His letter notes how 59% of city schools have a 2-star rating or higher, chronic absentee rates dropping from year to year, 70% of multilingual learners meeting annual ACCESS assessment targets and improved graduation rates, among other data.
“As a community, we must celebrate the successes of our educators and students,” Montañez wrote. “I value the voice of our students, families, staff, and the greater community. My leadership team will continue to work closely with the community to move our district forward.”The report also notes the state’s intervention of PPSD has caused families and students to “experience chaos and confusion” stemming from “communication failures. Students, the report states, are “distrustful” that all leaders both locally and at the state level are collaborating to improve student experiences. Caregivers also “do not feel there are adequate pathways” to get involved in improving PPSD, the report said. “Community members – especially students – feel decision makers at all levels fail to hear, understand, and act upon their concerns. This frustration runs deep and will take years of work to regain the community’s trust,” the report states. “Many of these concerns are rooted in a lack of understanding about different entities’ … responsibilities and how the community can hold each one accountable.” Even Smiley and City Council President Rachel Miller criticized state leaders on Feb. 12 on the 2026 return plan announcement, claiming the state has not been transparent with city leadership. They claimed they only heard about the plan “from the press.” Smiley was also not in attendance at Martin Luther King Jr. Elementary School for the Feb. 10 announcement event. Neither RIDE’s response nor Montañez’s letter directly answered questions from PBN if there is a communication gap between the state and city on the PPSD turnaround. Moving forward, the city will continue hosting Community Conversations on Education to maintain accountability on progress and receive feedback and ideas, the report states. The city will also partner with local organizations to host “more focused conversations” on issues and opportunities for PPSD. The report also says the city in April will release its transition plan, outlining key measures on how it will assume PPSD control. Core areas will focus on governance, finances, operations, facilities, and opportunities for collaboration between PPSD and RIDE. “There is much more work to be done and the city plans to continue listening to community members,” the report states, “and helping engage all community members with improving student outcomes and return to local control planning.” (UPDATED throughout to include comments from R.I. Department of Education spokesperson Victor Morente and Providence School Superintendent Javier Montañez.) James Bessette is the PBN special projects editor, and also covers the nonprofit and education sectors. You may reach him at Bessette@PBN.com. You may also follow him on X at @James_Bessette.