Report: R.I. 44th in U.S. for year-over-year pay growth in same job

PROVIDENCE – Rhode Island employees who stayed in the same job received an average pay increase of 5% year-over-year, according to an ADP Research Institute report, placing the Ocean State 44th in the country for raises. Nationwide, employees who stayed in the same job from December 2022 through December 2023 received a 5.4% average pay increase year-over-year, down from a 7.3% year-over-year increase during the same period last year. The median salary for Rhode Islanders also lags the national average, at $54,700, compared to $58,700 nationally. Rhode Islanders who took a new job, meanwhile, saw a larger year-over-year pay increases, at 7.1%. But at the national level, this figure nearly doubles for job changers, at 14.7%. While Rhode Island ranked low among the U.S., the results don't alarm – or surprise – Leonard Lardaro, a professor of economics at the University of Rhode Island.Rhode Island also lagged its neighboring states, with Massachusetts residents earning a median salary of $72,600 – the second-highest in the U.S., according to the report, trailing only Washington, D.C. – and Connecticut residents making $58,900.Massachusetts and Connecticut joined Rhode Island in falling behind the national average for pay increases: Despite boasting the highest median salary in the country, Massachusetts slightly lagged the national average for raises, with a 5.3% average increase. Connecticut residents, at 5%, had the same average pay increase as Rhode Islanders. ADP collects data for the report on a monthly basis, drawing from payroll data from around 17 million jobs. Jacquelyn Voghel is a PBN staff writer. You may reach her at Voghel@PBN.com.