Report: R.I. 44th in U.S. for year-over-year pay growth in same job

By
-
A REPORT by ADP Research Institute ranked Rhode Island 44th in the U.S. for year-over-year pay increases among workers who stayed in the same job from December 2022 through December 2023. / COURTESY ADP RESEARCH INSTITUTE

PROVIDENCE – Rhode Island employees who stayed in the same job received an average pay increase of 5% year-over-year, according to an ADP Research Institute report, placing the Ocean State 44th in the country for raises. Nationwide, employees who stayed in the same job from December 2022 through December 2023 received a 5.4% average pay

Already a Subscriber? Log in

To Continue Reading This Article

Become a Providence Business News subscriber and get immediate access to all of our premier content and much more.

Learn More and Become a Subscriber
  • Critical RI business news and analysis updated daily.
  • 1 year of print (26 issues).
  • Unlimited access to all subscriber only content on our website, on any device.
  • Free email alerts.
  • Annual Book of Lists Print Edition.
  • All special issues produced during subscription term.

Click Here to purchase a paywall bypass link for this article

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

No posts to display