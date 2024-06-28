Report: R.I. comprised of mostly small, micro businesses

By
-
NEARLY 99% OF Rhode Island’s businesses are small businesses or micro businesses, those with 10 employees or fewer, according to a study by The Economic Progress Institute. 
NEARLY 99% OF Rhode Island’s businesses are small businesses or micro businesses, those with 10 employees or fewer, according to a study by The Economic Progress Institute. 

PROVIDENCE – The smallest state in the nation is powered by small businesses.  Nearly 99% of Rhode Island’s businesses are small businesses or micro businesses, those with 10 employees or fewer counting the owner, according to a study by The Economic Progress Institute.  In the State of Small and Micro Businesses in Rhode Island, writer

Already a Subscriber? Log in

To Continue Reading This Article

Become a Providence Business News subscriber and get immediate access to all of our premier content and much more.

Learn More and Become a Subscriber
  • Critical RI business news and analysis updated daily.
  • 1 year of print (26 issues).
  • Unlimited access to all subscriber only content on our website, on any device.
  • Free email alerts.
  • Annual Book of Lists Print Edition.
  • All special issues produced during subscription term.

Click Here to purchase a paywall bypass link for this article

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

No posts to display