Report: R.I. has 8th-lowest gender pay gap in U.S.

PROVIDENCE – Rhode Island ranked No. 8 for the smallest gender pay gap in the country, with women on average earning 15% less than their male counterparts in 2021, according to a report from Business.org released on Wednesday.

Women in Rhode Island earn an average of $48,556, compared with an average salary of $57,278 among men.

Nationally, the gender pay gap is 18%. Wyoming has the highest gender pay gap at 35%, with women earning $37,302 and men earning $57,339 on average.

Rhode Island has the second-lowest gender pay gap in New England, behind Vermont.

Other New England gender pay disparities:

Vermont had the lowest pay gap in the nation at 9%, with men making an average salary of $51,212 and women $46,616.

Connecticut ranked No. 10 with a pay gap of 16%. Men in the state earned an average salary of $66,477 and women earned an average of $55,636.

New Hampshire ranked No. 15 in the nation with an 18% pay gap. Women earned an average salary of $49,291, while men earned an average of $60,406.

Massachusetts ranked No. 17 in the country with a 19% pay gap. Women earned an average salary of $57,289, while men earned an average of $70,483.

Maine ranked No. 24 with a pay gap of 20%, with men earning $51,029 and women earning $40,973.

The full report may be found online.