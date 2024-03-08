Report: R.I. pension overhaul increased employee attrition

PROVIDENCE – A new report by a Washington, D.C.-based think tank says reforms to the state’s retirement system instituted in 2011 have caused a “consistent pattern” of increased public employee turnover. Conducted by the National Institute on Retirement Security, the study, titled “Employees' Retirement System Of Rhode Island: Examination of Turnover Trends Since Retirement Reforms,” found that while “the impact of the changes “varies across professions,” the overall trend “indicates increasing challenges in retaining experienced workers” that “contributes to a workforce with less experience, potentially affecting productivity and the quality of public services.” According to the study released on Friday, whereas 45% of state employees reached 25 years of service in 2010, current projections are that 29% of employees will reach that same benchmark. Participation in the “hybrid” retirement plan spearheaded by then- Treasurer Gina M. Raimondo has been mandatory for all new hires since 2012 and to active employees with less than 20 years of service as of June 30, 2012. The most recent actuarial study projects that 31 of 100 new hires will still be employed in Rhode Island state government in 20 years. The 2010 actuarial study projected 47 employees would be employed across the same time frame. The turnover rate ranges between 11% and more than 12% for employees with between one to four years of employment. The report measured the total years of service of 100 newly hired workers, finding it had dropped by three years on average and has been falling continuously since 2010 – from 1,518 years of service per 100 new hires to 1,191 years in 2023. Dan Doonan, NIRS executive director and the report’s author, said the changes in Rhode Island reflect a common trend found in other states. "Oftentimes, pensions serve as worker magnets in terms of recruitment and retention for public sector jobs that typically offer lower salaries than private sector jobs,” he said. "This means the state government and its agencies will spend more time, money, and staff power filling vacant positions as new state employees now tend to leave more quickly and provide fewer years of service." Doonan said the organization was paid $10,000 by the Rhode Island AFL-CIO to look at the effects the pension system overhaul had on public employment. The report was specific to Rhode Island but informed by previous findings on changes to the retirement system in Alaska, which recently reinstated its pension system to combat a public employee shortage. Doonan said that Rhode Island did not go as far as the wholesale changes implemented in Alaska, but “went about halfway” with its hybrid plan, which was installed after passage of the Rhode Island Retirement Security Act meant to address the fund’s approximately $7 billion unfunded liability. The change replaced participants’ traditional defined-benefit pension plan with the new “hybrid” system, comprised of a limited defined benefit plan and a new defined-contribution plan, among other reforms. As of June 30, 2023, the state had approximately $2.93 billion of unfunded actuarial accrued liability in connection with its four pension programs, according to The R.I. Pension Advisory Group. There were 10,959 state employees as of June 2023, in addition to the 13,554 teachers and 8,161 municipal workers enrolled in state pension plans. There are roughly 30,000 retirees of beneficiaries. “The report shows that one of the unintended consequences of the 2011 pension reform was how it made it harder for municipal governments including school departments recruit and retain workers,” said Patrick Crowley, secretary and treasurer of the Rhode Island AFL-CIO. “If we want to attract and diverse and skilled workforce, now and in the future, it is in the best interest of the state to make adjustments to the retirement plan for active employees.” While there has been a growing push to restore the state's retirement plan back to its 2011 system, or to increase cost-of-living adjustments to keep pace with inflation, the report said lobbied-for reforms are unlikely to impact retention of active workers in any significant way. A state Pension Advisory Working Group last month issued a separate report listing full or partial cost-of-living adjustment restorations, decreased retirement ages and caps on early retirement penalties among a host of options for legislators to consider. Crowley said the union has not decided yet which changes it will support. Christopher Allen is a PBN staff writer. He can be reached at Allen@PBN.com.