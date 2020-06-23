Report: R.I. personal income grows at 2.5% annual rate in Q1

PROVIDENCE – Personal income in Rhode Island increased at a 2.5% annual rate in the first quarter of 2020, faster than the national growth rate of 2.3%, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics Tuesday.

Rhode Island’s annualized personal income growth rate in the quarter ranked No. 20 in the country.

New England personal income increased at a 2.4% annual rate in the quarter. Rhode Island had the third-highest growth rate in the region, behind Maine and Vermont.

New England personal income growth at an annual rate in the first quarter:

Maine: 3.1% growth, No. 10 in the United States.

Vermont: 2.7% growth, No. 17 in the country.

Massachusetts: 2.4%, No. 25 in the U.S.

Connecticut: 2.4%, No. 26 in the nation.

New Hampshire: 1.7%, No. 43 in the U.S.

New Mexico had the highest annualized growth rate of personal income in the first quarter at a 4.9% rate. Michigan ranked last with a 0.3% annualized decline in the quarter.