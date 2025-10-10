Report: R.I.’s independent live entertainment industry contributes $138.2M to state GDP

Secure your spot at the Rhode Island Fall Health Care Summit and be part of the conversation shaping the future of health care in our state.

PROVIDENCE – Rhode Island’s independent live entertainment industry contributes $138.2 million to the state’s gross domestic product, according to a report by the National Independent Venue Association. The inaugural “State of Live” report examined the 2024 economic contributions of independent venues across the 50 states and Washington, D.C. It details the impact of independent stages,

The inaugural “State of Live” report examined

the 2024 economic contributions of independent venues across the 50 states and Washington, D.C. It details the impact of independent stages, which includes contributions to GDP, job creation, wages, tax revenue and tourism.

NIVA, a

national trade association representing thousands of independent live entertainment venues, festivals and promoters, defines i

ndependent live entertainment stages as independently owned and operated, not controlled by a multinational corporation or a publicly traded company.

“We’ve known for years how important independent venues are to our communities, but with this data on our contributions to the economies, employment, tourism and taxes at the state level, we are better able to make the case to our state and local legislators that we matter,”

“We can use NIVA’s research to strengthen local music ecosystems, working with coalition partners to preserve and protect the value we bring to our communities.”

According to the report,

Rhode Island’s independent live entertainment industry

provides

$12.9 million in tax revenue with a total economic output of $287.7 million. The industry also supports 2,341 jobs and $88.7 million in wages.

The industry in 2024 brought in $17.4 million in off-site tourism spending to the state, according to the report. This includes $15.3 million spent on lodging and $1.1 million spent at restaurants and bars.

Independent venues

contributed $86.2 billion to U.S. GDP and generated $153.1 billion in total economic output. It supported 908,000 jobs, paid $51.7 billion in wages and benefits, and returned $19.31 billion in tax revenue across all levels of government.

However, the report also found that

64% of independent stages nationwide reported unprofitability in 2024. Across the country, state reports reveal similar concerns, including Florida, with 65% of independent stages reporting unprofitability; in California, 69%; in Ohio, 80%; and in New York, 81%.

said Sean Watterson, chairman of NIVA’s Economic Research Task Force.