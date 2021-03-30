Report: Rent prices in Providence rise in March, but still lower than year ago

PROVIDENCE – The median rent price in the city increased 2.3% month to month in March, higher than the national increase of 1.1%, according to a report by Apartment List released on Tuesday.

Year over year, the median rental price in the city declined 2.2% in March, compared with a 1.7% year-over-year decline one year prior. The national rent price index remained level year over year.

The median price of a one-bedroom apartment in Providence was $794, the report said, while the median price of a two-bedroom was $1,079.

San Francisco had the largest year-over-year decline in median rent prices of any city in the report, falling 23%. Boise, Idaho had the largest increase in that time, rising 16% over the year.

Boston rent prices fell 15% year over year in March. Month to month, the median price of rent in Boston increased 2.9% in March.