Report: RIDOH eyes former Pawtucket hospital for temporary homeless shelter

PAWTUCKET

– Plans are in the works to convert the former Memorial Hospital into a temporary homeless shelter, WJAR-TV NBC 10 reported Friday.

Both the governor’s office and Open Doors are involved in the effort, an R.I. Department of Health spokesperson told WJAR-TV. Open Doors will rent and operate the facility at 111 Brewster St., which will accommodate 120 beds with the capacity to expand in the future.

The first beds will be designated for people now staying at a Motel 6, according to a department statement to WPRI-TV.

"The Memorial Hospital facility will be better positioned to provide access to wraparound services, enhanced support systems, and a more stable living environment," according to the statement.

Funding for the project will be through the Consolidated Homeless Fund, according to the statement, but an opening date has not been scheduled.

Memorial Hospital closed in 2017 after years of operating losses. It was used as a homeless shelter in 2022 until 30 families were forced out due to flooding caused by a sprinkler malfunction.

In 2019, Lockwood Development Partners LLC and Veteran Services USA sought to develop the building into affordable housing, but those plans fell through.

Care New England Health System bought Memorial Hospital in 2013 but closed it in 2018 following years of financial struggles. In January 2021, Lockwood Development Partners bought part of the property from Care New England for $250,000, with plans to redevelop it into a housing and education center for veterans. However, those plans also fell through. The building has been boarded up and closed since late last year.