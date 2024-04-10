Report: RIPTA CEO Avedisian in talks to resign after leaving scene of fender bender

Thank you to all the organizations who enrolled. Winners will be announced at the end of April.

PROVIDENCE – R.I. Public Transit Authority CEO Scott Avedisian is expected to step down after pleading not guilty to leaving the scene of a fender bender on March 27, WPRI-TV CBS 12 reported Wednesday. Avedisian, the former Warwick mayor, is in talks with the RIPTA board about the potential structure of an exit package, WPRI reported.

Avedisian, the former Warwick mayor, is in talks with the RIPTA board about the potential structure of an exit package, WPRI reported. A special meeting has been scheduled for Thursday to discuss Avedisian’s behavior.

Kent County Court, where he was arraigned on one count of the misdemeanor charge.

was released on $1,000 personal recognizance and his next court date is scheduled for April 25.

Avedisian refused to answer questions after his court appearance.

PROVIDENCE – R.I. Public Transit Authority CEOThe incident occurred on March 27 at about 6:15 p.m. at a McDonald’s on Post Road in Warwick. According to court records obtained by WPRI, Avedisian rear-ended the car in front of him with his RIPTA-issued black Ford SUV. Avedisian drove off after telling the driver to pull over into the parking lot and wait, according to the court filings. Avedisian was also cited for failing to report the crash to police. Avedisian pleaded not guilty during a brief hearing atAttorney General Peter F. Neronha confirmed to WPRI on April 1 that his office will be handling the prosecution because there was a conflict with the solicitor in this case. On March 29, a WPRI photographer captured video of a Warwick police officer taking measurements and photographs of the RIPTA vehicle parked in the driveway of Avedisian’s home. RIPTA spokesperson Cristy Raposo declined to comment on Wednesday about Avedisian’s status. “I can confirm that his employment status has not changed,” she said. “We have no further comment.”