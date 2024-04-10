Report: RIPTA CEO Avedisian in talks to resign after leaving scene of fender bender

By
-
R.I. PUBLIC TRANSIT Authority CEO Scott Avedisian is expected to step down after pleading not guilty to leaving the scene of a fender bender on March 27, WPRI-TV CBS 12 reported Wednesday.  / COURTESY R.I. PUBLIC TRANSIT AUTHORITY

PROVIDENCE – R.I. Public Transit Authority CEO Scott Avedisian is expected to step down after pleading not guilty to leaving the scene of a fender bender on March 27, WPRI-TV CBS 12 reported Wednesday.  Avedisian, the former Warwick mayor, is in talks with the RIPTA board about the potential structure of an exit package, WPRI reported.

